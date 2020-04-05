Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,178 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $66,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.