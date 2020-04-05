Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,064 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Spotify worth $67,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Spotify by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,424,000 after acquiring an additional 716,705 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,446,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Shares of SPOT opened at $122.12 on Friday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

