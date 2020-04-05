Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 77,147 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Citrix Systems worth $64,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after purchasing an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 335,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,439,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

Shares of CTXS opened at $141.33 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $146.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,414. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

