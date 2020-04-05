Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Comerica worth $69,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,024 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Comerica by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Comerica by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Comerica stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

