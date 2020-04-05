Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 881,387 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,386,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of MGIC Investment worth $62,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

NYSE MTG opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

