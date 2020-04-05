Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of MarketAxess worth $64,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $159,554,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $7,108,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $23,936,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $387.27 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $241.12 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 0.26.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

