Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of PRA Health Sciences worth $66,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 126,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

