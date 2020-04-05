Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Vail Resorts worth $61,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,618,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after buying an additional 181,663 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,492,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,487,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

