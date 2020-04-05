Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,889 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $74,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.23. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

