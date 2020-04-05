Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $62,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $35.62 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,040 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

