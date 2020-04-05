Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $63.88 Million Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,819,954 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Tapestry worth $63,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

NYSE:TPR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

