Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $64.88 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 724,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,619 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.21% of Kirby worth $64,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

