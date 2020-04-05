Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $67.19 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,087 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $67,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after buying an additional 327,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $85,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

