Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $67.91 Million Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,002,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656,201 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Alaska Air Group worth $67,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,481,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,709.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,857,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

NYSE:ALK opened at $24.69 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

