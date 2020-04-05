Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $68.04 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,628 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of Performance Food Group worth $68,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,738 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,757 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 761,237 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,188,000 after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

