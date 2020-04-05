Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $72.57 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of SYNNEX worth $72,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,033,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,093.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,318 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

