Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $74.39 Million Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Atlassian worth $74,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $156.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

