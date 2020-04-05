Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $75.10 Million Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,746,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Altice USA worth $75,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Altice USA in the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Altice USA by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after buying an additional 95,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 707,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATUS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.85. Altice USA Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

