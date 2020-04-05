Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Qorvo worth $72,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,060,000 after buying an additional 193,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $168,070,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

