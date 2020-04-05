Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,788,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Zynga worth $66,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,536,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,592,628 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,777 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 166.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

