Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 754,536 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of LYFT worth $69,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LYFT by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $76.10.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,722 shares of company stock valued at $951,261 in the last ninety days.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

