Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,806 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of American Assets Trust worth $62,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 2,060.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of AAT opened at $21.48 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, for a total transaction of $340,583.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.