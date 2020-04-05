Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,680 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Black Hills worth $70,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

