Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 530,691 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,909,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,691 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of DXC Technology worth $71,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

