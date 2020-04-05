Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 83,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Leidos worth $67,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.77.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

