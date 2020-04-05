Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.51% of Avnet worth $64,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research cut Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

