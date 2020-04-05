Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Teradyne worth $74,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,239,000 after buying an additional 313,883 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,328,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,811,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 72,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,159,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 441,324 shares during the period.

Teradyne stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

