Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 104,714 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,028,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 104,714 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of LKQ worth $72,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,218,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after purchasing an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $303,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,866,000 after purchasing an additional 483,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 892,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

