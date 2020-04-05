Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,261,065 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,261,065 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Tiffany & Co. worth $74,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

