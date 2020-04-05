Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,734 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Garmin worth $67,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after buying an additional 102,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.35. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lifted their target price on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

