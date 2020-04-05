Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 152,564 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,564 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $70,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $34.65 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.