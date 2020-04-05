Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 169,061 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169,061 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Tractor Supply worth $67,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.13.

Shares of TSCO opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

