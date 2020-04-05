Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 315,848 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315,848 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of IBERIABANK worth $65,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

