Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 421,396 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 421,396 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $72,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,695 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.