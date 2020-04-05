Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 485,699 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485,699 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $70,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $95.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

