Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

