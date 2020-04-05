Nxt Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and OKEx. Nxt has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and $1.45 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018589 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014362 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014562 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005615 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinEgg, OKEx, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Indodax and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

