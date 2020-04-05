O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,365 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.92% of O2Micro International worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

O2Micro International stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. O2Micro International Limited has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OIIM. ValuEngine raised O2Micro International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

O2Micro International Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM).

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.