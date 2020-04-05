OAX Price Tops $0.0329 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One OAX token can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, LATOKEN and Gate.io. OAX has a market cap of $2.45 million and $95,590.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.79 or 0.02604795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org.

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

