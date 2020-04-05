OAX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,156.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. OAX has a market cap of $2.43 million and $101,156.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Gate.io and OKEx. In the last week, OAX has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.80 or 0.02581790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 96.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201458 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About OAX

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

