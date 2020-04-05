Observer (OBSR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Crex24. Observer has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $3.30 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Observer has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Observer

Observer’s total supply is 11,286,112,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,928,788 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR.

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

