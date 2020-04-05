Obyte Price Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $19.15 or 0.00282019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Obyte has a total market cap of $14.22 million and $4,115.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.23 or 0.02580950 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00200956 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033708 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,529 coins. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

