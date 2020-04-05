Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,231.20 ($16.20).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,364.50 ($17.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of -46.41. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.01 ($13.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,559.50 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,248.97.

In other news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

