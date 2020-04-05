ODEM Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. ODEM has a total market cap of $8.06 million and $382,698.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.02573515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00200449 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

