ODUWA Reaches Market Cap of $237,803.64 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $237,803.64 and approximately $49,788.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030424 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000432 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068998 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,807.44 or 1.00259517 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000923 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00069662 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001269 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

