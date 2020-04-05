Odyssey Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Odyssey token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger, Bit-Z and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $186,060.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.01 or 0.02573291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00199988 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX, FCoin, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank, Bittrex, Gate.io, CoinTiger and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

