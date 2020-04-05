OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of OGE Energy worth $66,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after acquiring an additional 407,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,358,000 after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $86,007,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

