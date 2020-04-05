OKB Hits One Day Trading Volume of $135.72 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One OKB token can currently be bought for $4.72 or 0.00068956 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. In the last week, OKB has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $283.31 million and approximately $135.72 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.04463462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037036 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.