OKCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,341.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $46,341.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029717 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,816.97 or 1.00439788 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00072105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000749 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001617 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,086,153 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

