OKCash Price Tops $0.0187 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Trade Satoshi. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $10,181.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030470 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066944 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.51 or 1.00488995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00071851 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001527 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,086,656 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

